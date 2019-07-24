JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jeffco Public Schools has announced the results of a survey about the future of Columbine High School. District officials asked the community whether the school should be torn down and rebuilt nearby. Nearly 7,000 people answered the survey.

“I do not believe there is sufficient support to move forward with a proposal to rebuild the school,” Jason Glass, Superintendent & Chief Learner of Jeffco Public Schools stated in a letter released to the press on Wednesday. “While this concept has supporters and merits, there are also valid concerns that were raised. It is clear to me that no consensus direction exists to rebuild the school.”

In June, Glass said people around the world are still obsessed with the deadly school shooting 20 years later — and the fascination continues to grow, not diminish.

“We have hundreds of people who try and enter the building or walk onto the grounds or slow role by it. We even have tour buses of people that stop outside of Columbine High School,” said Glass.

“Still, while Columbine High School is now arguably one of the safest schools in the world, the ‘unauthorized individuals’ problem at the school must be addressed. In addition to the great lengths that our safety and security team take to address each ‘unauthorized individual,’ more supports are necessary to mitigate the impact on the school,” Glass stated. “Therefore, we will be implementing changes to enhance the security and privacy of the site, including the creation of an improved and defined perimeter around the building.”