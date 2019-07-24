Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Several schools in the Fort Collins area are pushing back their class start time this fall. The changes are in line with a growing trend across Colorado: administrators are attempting to help students get a little more sleep.
The Poudre Valley School District announced the changes are happening at Tavelli, Bennett and Shepardson Elementary Schools.
The Cherry Creek School District in the Denver metro area is one of many Colorado school districts that has recently adopted later school start times.
