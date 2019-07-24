Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Schools in the Fort Collins area are pushing back their class start time this fall. The changes are in line with a growing trend across Colorado: Administrators are attempting to help students get a little more sleep.
The Poudre School District’s high schools will start between 8:55 and 9 a.m.; middle schools will start at 8:05 a.m.; and elementary schools will start between 7:45 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.
The school district made the decision to adjust the start times – and, to a lesser degree, school day end times – a year ago.
The Cherry Creek School District in the Denver metro area is one of many Colorado school districts that has recently adopted later school start times.
Meanwhile, the Adams 27J School District adjusted during the 2018-19 school year to a four-day week.
