Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police said they have arrested a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in a building in downtown Denver. Investigators say the attack happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street at about 1:40 a.m. on Monday. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richard Matovic.
DENVER (CBS4) – Police said they have arrested a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in a building in downtown Denver. Investigators say the attack happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street at about 1:40 a.m. on Monday. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richard Matovic.
Police shared photos of the suspect online on Tuesday and asked the public for help identifying him.
On Wednesday, police thanked the public for spreading the word about the investigation.
“Thank you to everyone who shared this @CrimeStoppersCO alert! The suspect has been identified and arrested,” Denver police tweeted.
Matovic is being held for investigation of sexual assault and first degree burglary, according to the tweet. His booking photo is unavailable at this time, due to pending line ups.
You must log in to post a comment.