BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Congratulations to Broomfield Police K-9, Henk! Henk has officially retired from the BPD after seven years of service with Officer Danielle Faczak.
He was retired due to his age, and will now spend the remainder of his life relaxing.
“Henk knows commands in three languages, is great with kids and is known for his tracking skills,” Jennifer Rios with the Broomfield Enterprise said on Twitter.
— Jennifer Rios (@Jennifer_Rios) July 24, 2019
The Broomfield Police Department said members of multiple other local agencies attended the special retirement ceremony — including the Thornton Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Arvada Police Department, and the Littleton Police Department.
