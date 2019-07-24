(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
Pearl Of Siam
Topping the list is Pearl of Siam. Located at 18660 E. Hampden Ave., it is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp.
Thai Flavor
Next up is Aurora Hills’ Thai Flavor, situated at 1014 S. Peoria St. With four stars out of 328 reviews on Yelp, the Thai restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
Bua Thai Restaurant
City Center’s Bua Thai Restaurant, located at 950 S. Abilene St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 240 reviews.
Bangkok Tokyo Asian Fusion
Bangkok Tokyo Asian Fusion, a sushi bar and Asian fusion and Thai restaurant, is another go-to, with four stars out of 165 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6020 S. Gun Club Road, Unit E5, to see for yourself.
Chowsun
Over in Tollgate Overlook, check out Chowsun, which has earned four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai and Filipino spot at 830 S. Buckley Road.
Article provided by Hoodline.
