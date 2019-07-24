GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of 25 volunteers worked to prevent erosion above the Gunnison River on Saturday, then celebrated their efforts with a rafting trip on the river.
The group built rock dams in Dutch Gulch, a watershed of the Gunnison River Valley’s feeder system. The dams are meant to trap sediment and to slow outbound water flow. Slower flow encourages sediment to stay in place in order to grow vegetation which, eventually, creates suitable environment for deer, elk, and birds.
Dutch Gulch empties into Tomichi Creek, a major Gunnison tributary. The territory includes the habitat of the endangered Gunnison Sage Grouse.
The group, organized by the Can’d Aid Foundation, a Colorado-based national non-profit, then floated a mellow section of the Gunnison River to end its day.
Along the way, members inspected young willow trees planted along the banks by last year’s Can’d Aid volunteers. The saplings survived last summer’s drought conditions and unusually high water flows this spring.
This is the third summer Can’d Aid organized a restoration project along the Gunnison River.
