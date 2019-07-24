Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Instead of fixing the broken tail light on his vehicle, a driver in Longmont got creative. Police released a photo showing what the driver did.
The driver duct taped a red Gatorade bottle where the tail light should be.
Police say that while they appreciate the ingenuity, they say the solution is not a legitimate one and encourage other drivers not to take the same action.
“Working tail lights prevent accidents,” the police department said in a prepared statement.
