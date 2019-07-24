DENVER (CBS4) – A summer cold front that passed over Colorado last weekend has kept temperatures slightly below normal for the last several days. The front has now lost its influence on our weather and therefore temperatures will turn hotter on Wednesday.

Denver and the Front Range will experience high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s Wednesday afternoon. Most mountain towns will reach at least 80 degrees.

Skies will also stay mostly sunny for most of the day. It’s possible a handful of gusty, mainly dry thunderstorms could develop in the foothills after 2 p.m. and move east into the metro area after 4 p.m. These storms could produce wind gusts over 35 mph but minimal rainfall.

A large ridge of high pressure currently blocking moisture from reaching Colorado will move away on Thursday allowing far more moisture to reach the state. Therefore the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms is much higher on Thursday. Most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should experience at least one or two thunderstorms on Thursday.

Storm chances drop on Friday before increasing again on Saturday. Temperatures will also bounce up and down through the weekend but no drastic temperature swing are expected anytime soon.