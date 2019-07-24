DENVER (CBS4) – Construction worker Ronny Rose says he was at the right place at the right time. He was on his way to a job site around 6 a.m. Wednesday when he stumbled upon an adorable surprise: a trio of Rottweiler puppies were huddled together next to a busy road!

“I had to slam on my breaks and I pulled over to an alley to get to them,” Rose told CBS4’s Britt Moreno. He spotted the puppies near East Louisiana Avenue and South Vine Street.

“I have a 13-year-old Lab and a 2-year-old pitt bull, so I’m a dog person,” Rose said.

Even though he might have been late to the job site, he could not leave the puppies behind.

Soon, the great search to find the pups’ owners began. Rose scooped up the puppies and started knocking on doors to find the puppies’ owner. Concerned neighbors also tried to assist Rose by trying to reach even more residents. However, all the people living in this neighborhood said none of their neighbors had a litter of puppies recently. Rose decided someone had abandoned the female puppies.

He brought them to his roofing company where coworkers are currently watching the babies. He has offered up his number on a neighborhood app just in case anyone will come forward claiming to own the puppies. Otherwise, he admits they are so cute and his coworkers have fallen in love with them so he thinks they will probably find homes soon. The puppies are all female and about 8-12 weeks old.