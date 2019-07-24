



– We are pleased to announce the Heartland Emmy for Best News Anchor was awarded to our own Britt Moreno of CBS4 This Morning.

Moreno’s work was honored for excellence in a field that included nine anchors from night newscasts at KDVR, KUSA in Denver as well as anchors from Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, and from both local Spanish-language stations.

“I was thrilled to just be nominated alongside these other talented anchors. I have a profound respect for many of them and admire their work,” Moreno said.

“I am overjoyed to have my work recognized because my goal is to help people. Judges saw my reporting on children in Colorado’s foster care system, and on Colorado’s diversity. Most importantly, I want viewers to know I promise to report the news with integrity,” Moreno said.

“I hope viewers tune in and realize there is so much good in the world. I want to make sure people enjoy their mornings and have a reason to smile! A heartfelt Thank you to those who wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m.!” Moreno added.

“It was a diverse pool of nominees, and it was a thrill to see Britt’s work recognized for its high degree of excellence in journalism, community commitment, personality and presentation,” CBS4 Creative Services Director Drew Sidener said. “Britt is an outstanding representative of KCNC and sets a bar to which we all should aspire.”