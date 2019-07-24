WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — has forced officials to close the swim beach and dog park at Windsor Lake Reservoir. Certain water activities are also being restricted.
“This algae is especially harmful for children, older adults and pets,” officials said on the Town of Windsor website.
Concessions and boat rentals will not be available during this time.
Visitors can still enjoy the trail, volleyball net, fishing, the playground, Boardwalk Park Museum and the park in general.
People who have an existing valid Town of Windsor motorized and non-motorized boat permit may use their boats on the lake, without reservations, at their own risk. However, water activities such as tubing and water skiing are not allowed.
The bacteria multiply rapidly and form blooms and scums when there is a combination of sustained hot weather, stagnant water and stormwater runoff that includes nutrient pollution from fertilizers.
“Polluted stormwater runoff can have adverse effects on plants, fish, animals and people,” officials stated. “Too much nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus in the water is known as nutrient pollution and can cause algae to grow faster than ecosystems can handle. Significant increases in algae harm water quality, food resources, and decrease the oxygen aquatic life.”
Water samples will be sent to the state laboratory for testing on a weekly basis until a negative test is confirmed.
For water results and more information visit windsorgov.com/WindsorLake.
