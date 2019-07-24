Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Dispatchers in Aurora came together to help students get off on the right foot with the upcoming school year. They started raising money in March and will deliver school supplies on Thursday.
Dispatchers had the option to donate $20 each month in order to opt out of their normal work dress code. In all, they raised $900.
The school supplies will be donated to Aurora Public Schools. The first day of school for APS students in grades 1-12 is Aug. 6.
