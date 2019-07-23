CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the damage left behind from a tornado which hit the town of Westcliffe. Deputies started receiving calls about a funnel cloud at around 4 p.m. on Monday.
The tornado touched down in the Lake DeWeese area, damaging cabins and trailers. Some propane tanks were also busted, but fire crews patched them up, and an RV was found tipped over.
Strong wind speeds pulled a metal garage off of the ground and sent it into a home. No one was hurt in any of the destruction.
The National Weather Service office in Pueblo classify the tornado as an EF-0 with estimated max wind speed of 70 mphh. They say it traveled half-of-a-mile and was up to 25 yards wide.
TORNADO DAMAGE: Outside of Westcliffe near Lake Deweese. A neighbor said there used to be a orange and blue Broncos trailer here. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/2sVWaFzVes
— Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) July 23, 2019
The Custer County Planning and Zoning Office is notifying all property owners in the area of potential damage and offer assistance in cleaning up the debris.
