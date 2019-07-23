Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller is taking his pledge to help low-income children with vision care and eye exams to the next level. Miller announced Monday he would pledge $2,000 to his foundation for every sack that he records during the 2019 season.
Miller’s foundation, Von’s Vision, has raised more than $5.1 million since its inception.
He encouraged fans to join the cause and make a pledge of their own at pledgeit.org/vonsvision.
