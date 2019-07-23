(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite fitness spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you need a good sweat.
Corepower Yoga
Topping the list is CorePower Yoga. Located at 18884 E. Hampden Ave., the yoga spot is the highest-rated fitness spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Dance 2-Gather
Next up is Meadow Hills’s Dance 2-Gather, situated at 15232 E. Hampden Ave., Suite A. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the dance studio has proven to be a local favorite.
Crunch Aurora Colorado
City Center’s Crunch Aurora Colorado, located at 15141 Mississippi Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym and personal training spot four stars out of 22 reviews.
The Island
The Island, an amateur sports team and fitness and instruction spot in Dayton Triangle, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2233 S. Geneva St. to see for yourself.
CycleBar
Check out CycleBar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cycling class spot at 6300 S. Main St., Suite N-103.
Article provided by Hoodline.
