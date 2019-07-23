Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Mental health support is being provided to Grandview High School students following the death of two of their cheerleaders within a week. Normally CBS4 doesn’t report on suicides, however the principal sent out a letter to families about talking to their students about stress and depression.
Students are also sharing their grief on social media.
Grandview Cheer wrote on Twitter “Our hearts are broken as we have another former athlete that has left this earth too soon. … Tomorrow needs YOU! You are worth seeing tomorrow.”
Grief counselors are available at nearby Liberty Middle School because Grandview is being repaired this summer.
