(CBS4) — Netflix has a new thriller that’s set in California, but people who know Colorado couldn’t help but notice some of the scenery looks awfully familiar.
Secret Obsession – a new Netflix movie – can’t fool us with their lies about this location! #Boulder pic.twitter.com/GHgDkBMzw3
— James Paul Mason (@starfleetjames) July 19, 2019
“… a picture of mountains are shown on the screen and the text ‘Silverado Canyon, California 100 Miles North of San Francisco’ is displayed. The stock photo is actually of the Flatirons in Boulder, Colorado, and the University of Colorado Boulder campus can clearly be seen,” the IMDB page states under “Goofs.”
“All this time we thought Californians were invading Boulder, but Boulder invaded California,” one person commented on Reddit.
Watching “Secret Obsession” on Netflix until this happened. C’mon, that’s Boulder. You lost me… pic.twitter.com/AXOtNOOr1Y
— Hassan ✊🏽 (@habdelra) July 19, 2019
Reddit users were also quick to point out that the real Silverado Canyon is not north of San Francisco, but is actually in Southern California.
“As someone who grew up right near Silverado I have never even heard it in the same sentence as SF,” another person commented.
Reviews of the show are mixed. It was rated 4.3/10 on IMDb and a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.
You must log in to post a comment.