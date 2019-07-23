Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A cow moose and her calf were spotted enjoying Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend. The young moose even cooled off by splashing around in a creek.

(credit: Joe McConathy)

CBS4 YouReporter Joe McConathy was taking in the scenery when he spotted the family with his long range camera lens. He says a storm rolled through shortly afterward.

(credit: Joe McConathy)

He says he always stays a safe distance from Colorado’s wildlife.

RELATED: VIDEO: Bear With Munchies Tries To Steal Entire Dumpster From Marijuana Dispensary

Comments