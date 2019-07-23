Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A cow moose and her calf were spotted enjoying Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend. The young moose even cooled off by splashing around in a creek.
CBS4 YouReporter Joe McConathy was taking in the scenery when he spotted the family with his long range camera lens. He says a storm rolled through shortly afterward.
He says he always stays a safe distance from Colorado’s wildlife.
