Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Nick Ferguson has high expectations for the upcoming Broncos season, predicting that they’ll finish the year with a 12-4 record.
“The standard has somehow diminished,” said Ferguson of the national outlook on the Broncos. “I’m looking at Joe Flacco as a guy where people have cast you off, and Flacco is the type of guy that the wants to come out and he wants to prove that he needs to be mentioned in that upper echelon of quarterbacks.”
“Part of my 12-4 is that,” said Ferguson.
“For me, this is Joe Flacco right up his alley. Run the ball, play great defense, keep it close win, maybe with a last second touchdown or field goal. That’s how you win in the playoffs. He’s in the perfect spot for him to kind of reclaim what he lost after the Super Bowl.”
Ferguson is also a fan of new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “I like his approach, and I like what he’s bringing,” said Ferguson of Fangio.
The Broncos will continue training camp practices on Wednesday afternoon at team headquarters.
