Comments
HEENEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some homeowners in the town of Heeney are hoping someone recognizes the man who tried to break into their vacation home. The Summit County residents told CBS4 their security camera alerted them to the crime.
The suspect cased the property next to Green Mountain Reservoir for more than an hour and tried to break through the doggie door but wasn’t able to enter.
Soon afterwards he got into another cabin on the property.
The owner of the home confronted the suspect but he took off running before police arrived.
You must log in to post a comment.