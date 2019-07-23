



– The Dumb Friends League needs volunteers for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service, to work on fall cleanup of its Memorial Garden and Friendship Walk.

“Our Day of Service project is going to be really fun for people who like to be outside, and get their hands dirty,” said Maia Brusseau, Public Relations Manager at the Dumb Friends League.

The Memorial Garden is a space where people can have a memorial to the pets they’ve lost. The Friendship Walk is an enclosed space where volunteers walk the dogs. Both spaces will need some fall maintenance.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

“It’s a really great thing when people are able to come here and help us out, because not only are they going to have an impact on the spaces they’re actually working in, they’re going to learn more about our organization and hopefully want to get involved even more in the future,” Brusseau explained.

The Dumb Friends League is an independent nonprofit, that cares for more than 21,000 homeless pets and horses every year.

“We care for our animals by providing them with all kinds of services to help them get ready to be adopted. Some of them might need some veterinary care, they may need behavior training, things like that prior to adoption,” Brusseau told CBS4.

Dog walking is not a part of the Dumb Friends League’s Day of Service project. Volunteers who walk dogs at the League are trained in animal behavior to get that position.

“Don’t worry if you think you’re not going to be able to work with animals, we will have a tour for folks to be able to see behind the scenes here at the League. It’s kind of a unique experience to see what’s going on behind the scenes, and of course you can view any of our adoptable pets,” Brusseau said.