DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is experiencing one of its busiest summer seasons yet. May 2019 was the second-busiest month in the airport’s history, after July 2018.
Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States. According to officials, passenger traffic at DIA increased 9.6 percent over May 2018 with more than six million passengers. Mail, freight and express cargo operations increased 19 percent in May with more than 57 million pounds of cargo.
DIA had nonstop service to 199 destinations in May 2019, 21 more than the previous year. This year Frontier added service from Denver to Mobile, Alabama, Burlington, Vermont and Green Bay, Wisconsin. United also began new service from Denver to Frankfurt, Germany.
As summer travel heats up, passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two-hours before their flight.
The complete May 2019 traffic report for Denver International Airport is available here.
