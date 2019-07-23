Comments
BLANCA, Colo. (CBS4) — A newborn baby the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was searching for has been found safe. Investigators said the baby was born at a home in Blanca and several welfare checks were requested due to the mother being a known narcotics user.
DSS arrived to check on the child and the mother agreed to take the child to Alamosa Hospital. But, once she got to the hospital she took off with the child. Investigators said she appeared to be actively evading law enforcement.
It’s not clear whether the child’s mother will face any charges.
