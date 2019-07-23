Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear that couldn’t break into a large dumpster tried to the take whole thing home with it. In a video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, you can see the bear stand up on its hind legs, pull the trash bin out of its spot, spin it around and pull it through a gate that is barely wide enough.

The bear fumbled with the bin for a while but apparently gave up.

“No reward for this bear,” CPW tweeted.

 

