LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear that couldn’t break into a large dumpster tried to the take whole thing home with it. In a video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, you can see the bear stand up on its hind legs, pull the trash bin out of its spot, spin it around and pull it through a gate that is barely wide enough.
📍 Lyons, Colo.
A bear breaks through a fence, sniffs around for trash.
The bear backs the trash dumpster out.
The bear tries to get into the dumpster, but cannot.
It tries to take the bear resistant dumpster home with him, but cannot.
No reward for this bear 🤗 #BearAware pic.twitter.com/jwTjnXWwhr
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 23, 2019
The bear fumbled with the bin for a while but apparently gave up.
“No reward for this bear,” CPW tweeted.
You must log in to post a comment.