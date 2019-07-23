Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A baby bobcat needed a little help from animal control officers after getting its head stuck in a chain link fence.

“This baby bobcat let curiosity get the best of him and got his head stuck in a fence,” the Lakewood Police Department said on Twitter.

“Luckily our Animal Control Officers were able to get the little guy out & he ran up the nearest tree for safety!” police tweeted.

Police said the mother bobcat kept an eye on her kitten the entire time until they were reunited.

