LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A baby bobcat needed a little help from animal control officers after getting its head stuck in a chain link fence.
“This baby bobcat let curiosity get the best of him and got his head stuck in a fence,” the Lakewood Police Department said on Twitter.
“Luckily our Animal Control Officers were able to get the little guy out & he ran up the nearest tree for safety!” police tweeted.
Police said the mother bobcat kept an eye on her kitten the entire time until they were reunited.
