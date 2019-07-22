(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Auraria? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a pizza place. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Auraria, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Tivoli Brewing Company
Topping the list is brewery Tivoli Brewing Company. Located at 900 Auraria Parkway, Suite 240, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.
Current beer offerings include a pilsner, a stout and an IPA.
S’ono!/Slurps!
Next up is Asian fusion and poke spot S’ono! / Slurps!, situated at 900 Auraria Parkway, 101-E. With 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite.
On the menu you’ll find short ribs, chicken and waffles and curry tofu.
iPIE
Pizza spot iPIE is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 900 Auraria Parkway, Unit 229, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.
Menu items include Greek salad, a sausage, jalapeño and mushroom pizza and a bananas foster pizza.
Degree Metropolitan Food + Drink
Degree Metropolitan Food + Drink, a cocktail bar and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1190 Auraria Parkway, Suite B, to see for yourself.
On the menu you’ll find a Vietnamese noodle salad, coconut chicken soup and grilled ribs.
Alfresco Greens
And then there’s Alfresco Greens, a local favorite with four stars out of 10 reviews. Stop by 900 Auraria Parkway, Tivoli Student Center, to hit up the vegetarian spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.
The eatery offers customizable salads with over 40 ingredients to choose from.
Article provided by Hoodline.
