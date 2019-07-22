DENVER (CBS4) – Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak at two events in Colorado on Monday.
Pence was set to deliver remarks at a “Victory luncheon” for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in Windsor.
“Heading back to Colorado to support my friend Cory Gardner!” Pence tweeted Monday. “Cory is a fighter for Colorado & has been key in passing tax cuts, rebuilding our military and confirming justices like CO native Neil Gorsuch.”
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 22, 2019
After that, he was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for the Trump Victory Committee in Aspen.
“Just like all of you, I stand with President,” Pence said on Twitter on Friday. “When this President stands up for American jobs and American workers, I stand with President Trump. When this President stands up for faith and freedom and the American flag, I stand with President Trump!”
Both events are closed to the press.
