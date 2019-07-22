  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News, Mike Pence


DENVER (CBS4) – Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak at two events in Colorado on Monday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Pence was set to deliver remarks at a “Victory luncheon” for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in Windsor.

Heading back to Colorado to support my friend Cory Gardner!” Pence tweeted Monday. “Cory is a fighter for Colorado & has been key in passing tax cuts, rebuilding our military and confirming justices like CO native Neil Gorsuch.”

After that, he was scheduled to attend a fundraiser for the Trump Victory Committee in Aspen.

Just like all of you, I stand with President,” Pence said on Twitter on Friday. “When this President stands up for American jobs and American workers, I stand with President Trump. When this President stands up for faith and freedom and the American flag, I stand with President Trump!”

Both events are closed to the press.

 

