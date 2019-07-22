ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos rookie head coach is quickly capturing the attention of Broncos Country. From no more music being played during practice to his dedication to wearing only gray sweatshirts, Vic Fangio is proving to be the right choice for the Broncos.

“To be honest, I don’t know. I’ve never seen him not in his sweatshirt. Like I said, Vic is going to be Vic. I think that is just his swag. Whatever is working for him, just keep doing it,” Bryce Callahan said.

Callahan played under Fangio in Chicago and chose to follow Fangio to Denver when he became a free agent this offseason.

It’s hard to believe this is Fangio’s first stint as a head coach. He knows exactly how he wants to run his team and has been unwavering in his approach.

“You would have never thought he was a first year head coach. I say that because of the things he demands of the team. You just don’t see that every day,” Will Parks said of the rookie head coach.

It’s become abundantly clear through the first four days of Training Camp that the Vic Fangio Way is the absolute right way for these Broncos.

“We have a really good winning formula here and the little things are being done right. There hasn’t been on fight yet. Usually in the first two days, I’m at least in three fights,” defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said.

Fangio’s style is simple — he’s a no-nonsense, nose to the grindstone kind of guy. In a Vic Fangio practice, there’s no such thing as wasted time.

“Practice is very quick and precise. We move from one drill to the other. There’s barely any walking around. We put in a lot of work in a short amount of time on the field. I think it’s really going to pay off when the season starts,” defensive lineman Shelby Harris said.

Fangio’s players say he’s “old school,” but I think “old school” might just be a synonym for hard work, discipline and accountability.

“You can kind of see what Vic’s doing preparing us for a long season and to be a team that’s going to win in the fourth quarter,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

“We need to get calloused to playing football. That’s a big part of training camp — getting calloused to playing with your pads on, carrying your pads and practicing for a good amount of time so you’re ready to play a three-plus hour game,” Fangio said.

“It’s like the guy who swings the sledgehammer out in construction,” said Fangio. “First few days he’s got blisters and his shoulders are sore. Then by Week 2 or 3, he’s all good to go. That’s kind of what we’re working through right now.”