DENVER (CBS4) — Traffic on one of Denver’s major veins for traffic will experience significant delays during rush hours in the coming weeks. Speer Boulevard is being completely repaved in both directions, between 29th Street and West Colfax Avenue.
In a statement, Denver Public Works said the first major portion of the roadway construction would start Monday at 8:30 a.m., beginning in the inbound downtown lanes, near Interstate 25 and Speer. The crew was scheduled to work two lanes at a time until both directions were done with milling. Each side of the road was expected to take more than three days to finish.
Paving, two lanes at a time, was expected to take an additional three days per direction. Weather permitting, the city hoped to have the project done in about two weeks.
The project was made possibly by an additional $15 million in funding this year from the Elevate Denver Bond Program.
You must log in to post a comment.