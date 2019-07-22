ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay may have rushed for 1,037 yards as an undrafted rookie, but as he enters year two in the NFL, the Denver Broncos running back still has a lot to prove.
“The mindset doesn’t change,” Lindsay said after practice on Monday. “You’ve got to continue doing what you’re doing so you can stay. That’s how it goes. My mindset is grind. My mindset is, ‘what can I do to continue to better myself?’”
Lindsay is back to 100% after suffering a wrist injury in the second-to-last game of his rookie year.
“It feels great to be with my teammates,” said Lindsay. “It was seven months before I really got to touch a football and touch the field. There’s no better feeling than being out here sore, grinding, sweating, looking to the men to the left and right of you and understanding that you guys are doing this together.”
The Broncos had their fifth practice of training camp on Monday and will have their first day off from training camp on Tuesday.
As Lindsay enters his second year in the NFL, he remains positive that the best is yet to come.
“I feel confident in what I do in my abilities. I can catch just as good as I can run. I run routes just as good as I can cut down the field.”
