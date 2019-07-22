Comments
DENVER (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election in Colorado Monday, as well as for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Pence arrived at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland Monday. He was scheduled to appear at a luncheon for Gardner in Aurora.
Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for election next year.
Heading back to Colorado to support my friend @CoryGardner! Cory is a fighter for Colorado & has been key in passing tax cuts, rebuilding our military and confirming justices like CO native Neil Gorsuch.
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 22, 2019
Pence is also scheduled to speak at a Trump re-election reception in Aspen.
