Campaign 2020, Cory Gardner, Mike Pence


DENVER (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning for his and President Donald Trump’s re-election in Colorado Monday, as well as for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Pence arrived at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland Monday. He was scheduled to appear at a luncheon for Gardner in Aurora.

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for election next year.

Pence is also scheduled to speak at a Trump re-election reception in Aspen.

