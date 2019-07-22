LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Aurora are asking for help finding a man who is confined to a battery operated wheelchair. Richard 32, is missing after visiting Lafayette over the weekend. Police say he may not be able to charge the wheelchair or communicate effectively due to physical limitations.
“Richard was away visiting a friend in Lafayette over the weekend, and expected to return home last night at midnight,” police said on Monday. “Now attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful as he has not yet returned home.”
Police say he used RTD to travel to Lafayette.
Richard is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck and has multiple facial piercings.
If you seen Richard, police want you to call 911.
“Officers are actively looking for him now and appreciates everyone assisting that effort by sharing this,” investigators wrote on Facebook.
