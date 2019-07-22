DENVER (CBS4) – Several cases of hepatitis A have been diagnosed in Denver in the past few weeks. Now, Denver Public Health (DPH) and many Denver service providers are offering free vaccination for hepatitis A.
All the people diagnosed with the virus are homeless.
The risk to the general public is low – but hepatitis a is highly contagious.
It can be prevented with a vaccination. Public health officials say they’ll focus their efforts on making that clear.
“Our short-term response to this outbreak is to increase access to hepatitis A vaccination,” said Dr. Bill Burman, executive director of Denver Public Health. “We are working with partners to provide almost daily vaccine clinics where at-risk persons live and get care: Stout Street Health Center, day shelters, syringe access programs, Civic Center Park, our own DPH clinics and many other sites.”
The easiest way to prevent hepatitis a is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. The hepatitis A vaccine is typically given as a standard part of childhood immunizations.
Individuals at high risk of contracting hepatitis A can find a free vaccination clinic or call the DPH Immunization clinic at 303-602-3580.
