BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters say a man escaped a fire in his mobile home without injury — thanks to his dog. Officials with Berthoud Fire Protection District say the man was asleep but his dog woke him up when the house began to fill with smoke.
“Due to the homeowner’s dog waking him from sleep when his house began to fill with smoke, he was able to safely leave his home, call 911, and notify neighbors,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.
The fire broke out at the Blue Spruce Mobile Home Park Sunday night. Berthoud Engine 1 declared an active structure fire and began fire suppression efforts.
Berthoud Engine 1 and Berthoud Engine 2 were on scene as well as a Loveland Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and engine crew. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson Valley EMS were also on scene to provide support and medical care.
“Unfortunately, due to the damage, the home will not be able to be occupied at this time,” officials stated. “Our fire investigator will be out to determine the cause and origin of the fire which is unknown at this time.”
