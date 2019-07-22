



– A grassroots activist group is working to stave off any more culling of Denver’s goose population. Canada Geese Protection to Colorado took their message to the Denver City Council on Monday night.

Spokesperson Carole Woodall used the public comment session as an opportunity to share her thoughts on the management plan and its implementation this year.

“This is deeply concerning to me,” Woodall said.

Woodall was the only one with the opportunity to speak in front of council members and used her time to highlight a lack of public input in the decision to begin with.

“The failure to address the general public attests to the lack of accountability and transparency by Denver Parks and Rec to the public at large,” she said.

Much of the community learned about the culling after it was in progress. Since then, the city has answered plenty of questions about why they are doing it.

“This program isn’t just about keeping poop off our grass, it’s actually about improving the habitat of our parks,” Scott Gilmore the head of Denver Parks and Recreation told CBS4 in June.

Gilmore says other attempts to control the population have failed and the population growth has made the parks unenjoyable for a lot of the community. He says it’s in the number one complaint their department gets every year.

The city completed the culling for 2019, but Woodall and her group are looking to 2020.

“There’s going to be a perseverance and a persistency to this,” Woodall said.