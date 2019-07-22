DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 Investigative Reporter Brian Maass was inducted into the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ “Silver Circle” at the Emmy awards in Denver on Saturday night. The Silver Circle recognizes outstanding commitment to the service of journalism over a period of 25 years or more.
“Brian Maass received long-overdue recognition for his decades-long commitment to KCNC and to the people of this state,” said Drew Sidener, Creative Services Director at CBS4.
“It was clear to all that his mark on this state can be measured not only in the inestimable number of stories he has told since he began here in 1983, but by the untold hundreds of people that have been helped through his efforts.”
“Brian has taken the whole concept of investigative reporting to a whole new level,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.
“If you’re somebody who knows you’ve done something wrong, and you pick up the phone and it’s ‘Hi, this is Brian Maass with CBS4,’ it’s just like ‘Oh no…'” said CBS4 Anchor Jim Benneman.
The award was a reminder of what Brian Maass has done and continues to do in service to the people of Colorado.
You must log in to post a comment.