



– CBS4 Investigative Reporter Brian Maass was inducted into the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ “Silver Circle” at the Emmy awards in Denver on Saturday night. The Silver Circle recognizes outstanding commitment to the service of journalism over a period of 25 years or more.

“For more than 20 years, Brian has been a leading investigative reporter in Colorado and the country,” said CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland. “Over the course of his distinguished career, Brian has won many prestigious awards including multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards, Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards and Emmy Awards – and now, the NATAS Silver Circle. While the awards are a nice affirmation of a job well done, what matters most to Brian is giving a voice to voiceless, holding the powerful accountable – and making a difference in the lives of people living in Colorado and the agencies and systems that are supposed to protect them.”

“It was clear to all that his mark on this state can be measured not only in the inestimable number of stories he has told since he began here in 1983, but by the untold hundreds of people that have been helped through his efforts,” said Drew Sidener, Creative Services Director at CBS4.

“Brian has taken the whole concept of investigative reporting to a whole new level,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

“If you’re somebody who knows you’ve done something wrong, and you pick up the phone and it’s ‘Hi, this is Brian Maass with CBS4,’ it’s just like ‘Oh no…'” said CBS4 Anchor Jim Benneman.

The award was a reminder of what Brian Maass has done and continues to do in service to the people of Colorado.