LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in Lakewood on Sunday morning found the body of a person in a ditch in the Sunset Park area. The person was reportedly swept away in the water during heavy rain that fell on Saturday night.
The ditch is located near 12th Avenue and Miller Street in Lakewood’s Cedar Crest neighborhood. So far the details of how the person wound up in the water haven’t been released. The person’s identity has also not been made available.
The initial search for the person on Saturday night was unsuccessful. Firefighters were in “chest high water” at one point during the search.
A few areas along Colorado’s Front Range experienced flash flooding Saturday afternoon.
