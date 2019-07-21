Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Joshua Hensley, a 38-year-old officer at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, used his position to recuit women for prostitution. That’s according to the Denver District Attorney’s office, which announced the filing of formal charges in the case late last week.
Hensley now faces charges that include patronizing a prostitute, stalking and attempted pimping. The DA’s office says he solicited a former inmate at the jail for sex and later attempted to pimp her and another woman. He also allegedly stalked another woman who refused to work for him.
Anyone who may have been victimized by Hensley is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
