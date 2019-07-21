



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s a look at the big guys up front.

In the Hunt:

Center:

Ryan Crozier, rookie

Connor McGovern, 4th season

Jake Brendel, 4th season

Guard:

Sam Jones, 2nd season

Ron Leary, 8th season

Austin Schlottmann, 1st season

Don Barclay, 7th season

Dalton Risner, rookie

Tackle:

Quinn Bailey, rookie

Garrett Bolles, 3rd season

Ja’Wuan James, 6th season

John Leglue, rookie

Elijah Wilkinson, 3rd season

Chaz Green, 5th season

Jake Rodgers, 1st season

Projected Starters: Garrett Bolles (Left Tackle), Dalton Risner (Left Guard), Connor McGovern (Center), Ron Leary (Right Guard), Ja’Wuan James (Right Tackle)

After years of missteps at right tackle, John Elway believes he found his guy in Ju’Wuan James. The former Miami Dolphin signed a 4-year, $51 million deal. Ron Leary is a major question mark, returning from a torn Achilles and starting at right guard.

Connor McGovern will make the permanent move from guard start starting season at center replacing Matt Paradis. McGovern started ten games at center last year. Garrett Bolles begins his third year at left tackle. He’s recorded seven holding penalties in each of his two seasons.

Reserves:

Elijah Wilkinson, Sam Jones, Don Barclay

Best Training Camp Battle: Ninth offensive lineman

The Broncos come into camp with 16 offensive linemen on the roster, but who will be the ninth offensive lineman to crack the roster? After the backups to Jones, Wilkinson and Barclay, will anyone else perform well enough to stay on the team? If not, expect John Elway to pick up another lineman on the waver-wire. Last season the Broncos started the season with ten linemen on the final roster.

Under the Radar: Will Ja’Wuan James remain healthy for a full season?

The Broncos invested heavily for the services of James, but his health history is a question mark for the team. In James’ five seasons, he’s only completed a full season the twice (2014, 2016). Over his career, James has missed 18 games.

Stats to Know:

– Broncos had the 12th best rushing offense last season (119.2 yards per game).

– Denver gave up 34 sacks which was the tenth fewest in the league.

What They Said: Ron Leary on his impressions of Dalton Risner

“I like him because he wants to be great. You have a lot of young guys these days coming in and think they’ve got it figured out and know it all. He’s the complete opposite. He hits me up at night because when we watch film he asks me questions about things like that. He’s a great guy, a great addition to the room.”

