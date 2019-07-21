



Wing Hut

– Looking to uncover all that Meadow Wood has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beer bar and spot for wings to a doughnut shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Meadow Wood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is beer bar, traditional American and Cajun/Creole spot Wing Hut. Located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit K, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers craft brews and gourmet wings, including bone-in or boneless wings, and a wide variety of buffalo sauces and dry flavors, as well as such specialty sauces as sweet and sour, honey lemon pepper, salt and vinegar and teriyaki.

Tacos La Morenita

Next up is Mexican restaurant Tacos La Morenita, situated at 15493 E. Hampden Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features Mexican street food, including beef tongue and fish tacos, burritos and carne asada. Margaritas are also on the menu.

5280 Banh Mi and Grill

Vietnamese spot 5280 Banh Mi and Grill, which offers sandwiches, juices and smoothies, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A, 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews.

On the menu expect to find beef brisket, spicy smoked pork, noodle or rice bowls, fried rice, chicken garlic noodles, Vietnamese beef stew and more.

Winchell’s Donut House

Winchell’s Donut House, a donut shot that offers breakfast and brunch, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15195 E. Hampden Ave. to see for yourself.

Dozens of fresh doughnuts are on offer, including cherry-iced white cake doughnuts, as well as a long list of bars, fritters, doughnut holes and mini cakes. Bagels, muffins, croissants, sandwiches and specialty beverages are also available.

Article provided by Hoodline.