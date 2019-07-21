



Comal Heritage Food Incubator

– Visiting Globeville, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar to an event space with a barbecue restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Globeville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Mexican, Salvadoran and Middle Eastern spot Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Located at 3455 Ringsby Court, Suite 105, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

Not only does Comal Heritage Food Incubator serve a range of Latin American and Middle Eastern food items, it’s also a non-profit that provides income and technical training to women seeking a future in the restaurant industry.

Fort Greene

Beer garden and cocktail bar Fort Greene is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 321 E. 45th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews.

This popular watering hole offers an expansive selection of libations in a trendy environment, as well as a host of events such as live music and dance parties which are posted on the bar’s Facebook page.

Old West Pancake House

Old West Pancake House, a breakfast, brunch and traditional American diner, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3600 Park Ave. West to give it a try for yourself.

On the menu, look for a sizable assortment of breakfast plates, hamburgers, sandwiches and Mexican dishes. Popular items to try here include the chicken quesadilla, patty melt, green chili and, of course, pancakes.

Globe Hall

Check out Globe Hall, which has earned four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar, music venue and barbecue eatery at 4483 Logan St.

In addition to serving as a venue for live music and other events, Globe Hall features a full menu of barbecue and Mexican-inspired fare such as loaded nachos, smoked cheddar macaroni and cheese, chopped brisket, Texas toast grilled cheese and pulled pork.

Butcher Block Cafe

And then there’s Butcher Block Cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 42 reviews. Stop by 5002 Washington St. to hit up the traditional American restaurant next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Breakfast and lunch menu items include a variety of hamburgers, sandwiches, pancakes and breakfast burritos, which come smothered with a choice of either country gravy or green chili for a small additional charge

Article provided by Hoodline.