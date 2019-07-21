



– On Sunday at Denver Broncos training camp a lot of people showed up wearing gear from another team. They weren’t confused, they were wearing purple to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease research.

“We usually come out to training camp every year but we thought this was a good day when we found out it was for Alzheimer’s,” said Tania Nunley.

She and her husband Lloyd Nunley brought their whole family out in purple. Lloyd is a huge Broncos fan and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. When they found out his favorite team is working to help stop the disease he knew he had to show up for support.

“We appreciate them even more than we already did,” said Tania.

The team handed out purple foam fingers, rally towels and beads while Brittany Bowlen and other children of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen helped collect money for research. Pat suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“There are a lot kind words that come from fans. Usually they say we are really excited for the season, we love your dad. We love this community thank you so much for doing this,” Brittany said.

While Broncos blue and orange still dominated the crowd, a little purple sprinkled in here and there reminded everyone of the team’s late owner and the thousands of others who suffer the same way he did.

“This day is hard, but we are showing that we are here strong and this is a way to raise money so things like this won’t happen,” Annabel Bowlen, another one of Pat’s daughters, said.

The Broncos are matching all donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Sunday, so if you want to donate you can donate online at dbron.co/alz.