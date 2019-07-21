Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is helping make sure kids in the Denver area are ready for the new school year. The Chris Harris Jr. Foundation gave out backpacks fully stocked with school supplies to the kids at the Denver Children’s Home, a facility that offers services for traumatized children and their families.
This is the second year the foundation has done the backpack giveback. This year, the foundation is expecting to give out over 500 backpacks across the country, including in Harris’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Leah Harris, Harris’s wife, was at Sunday’s event. She said she can relate to the stress of an upcoming school year and is happy to help meet a community need.
“Having a lot of kids ourselves, we know that back to school was a really hard time and stressful time for parents,” she said. “They need support, supplies, haircuts, and things like that can really add up. So we really thought that it was a good idea.”
For more information about the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation, go to chrisharrisjr.com/foundation/.
