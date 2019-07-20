FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) — Dozens of students and their mentors launched a 35-foot-tall rocket Saturday morning, just south of Colorado Springs. Students from around Colorado and across the country launched the sport rocket from the Fort Carson Army installation in El Paso County.
Liftoff! Of the Future Heavy Super Sport with @BallAerospace and K-12 payloads!! Celebrating the future of the space industry on the #Apollo50th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/EefjTcFSU2
— ULA (@ulalaunch) July 20, 2019
The students included about 32 interns from United Launch Alliance, 34 interns from Ball Aerospace and K-12 students from across the state.
ULA interns designed, built and refurbished the high-power sport rocket dubbed “Future Heavy Super Sport,” while interns from Ball Aerospace and mentors worked with K-12 students to build payloads that launch on the rocket. Each team created a unique payload with a specific goal.
The July 20 launch date was chosen in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
According to information provided by ULA and Ball, the students spend eight weeks — working on their own time — to design, build and test the rockets and payloads (onboard instruments/experiments that are deployed after launch) with the guidance of mentors from both companies.
