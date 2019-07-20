  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — An intense summer storm disrupted the flight schedule at Denver International Airport Saturday afternoon.

“Due to thunderstorms we are experiencing delays up to an hour for arriving flights,” airport officials tweeted at about 3 p.m. “We anticipate delays for departing flights as well. Thanks for waiting out the storms with us!”

CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears urged travelers to check with their airline about possible delays.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Colorado and Wyoming through 11 p.m.

“Some storms may be severe and bring large hail, strong winds and brief heavy rain,” the NWS stated.

 

 

