DENVER (CBS4) — An intense summer storm disrupted the flight schedule at Denver International Airport Saturday afternoon.
“Due to thunderstorms we are experiencing delays up to an hour for arriving flights,” airport officials tweeted at about 3 p.m. “We anticipate delays for departing flights as well. Thanks for waiting out the storms with us!”
CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears urged travelers to check with their airline about possible delays.
Have an afternoon flight? Delays are starting to appear. Check ahead. Many storms in the area. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YXO6S3mPhz
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 20, 2019
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Colorado and Wyoming through 11 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado and Wyoming until 11 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/XyPBYv3dlz
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 20, 2019
“Some storms may be severe and bring large hail, strong winds and brief heavy rain,” the NWS stated.
T-storms are developing over the mtns and are expected to move ENE to the Front Range this afternoon and out into the plains through the evening. Some storms may be severe and bring large hail, strong winds and brief heavy rain, most expected in the yellow area of the map. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yH8Mw8FkQX
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 20, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.