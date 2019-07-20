



–Thousands of cyclists set off on a two-day adventure this weekend with the goal of raising more than $3 million for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

One of those riding is 17-year-old Martha Riedel.

“Being so young you have to face the mortality of it and it’s really scary,” she said. She has been battling cancer since she was 13 years old.

“I relapsed for the second time about a month ago,” she said. Her latest chemotherapy treatment was a week ago.

Margaret & Ned's daughter, Martha was first diagnosed with metastatic Ewing's Sarcoma in August 2015. Martha was declared cancer free in April 2016. In August 2017, Martha relapsed with metastasis in her lungs. The Riedel Riders are a force to be reckoned with. #FCancer #Riedel pic.twitter.com/z3cE4CA3QC — Wheels Of Justice (@WOJTeam) July 5, 2019

“She’s kicking cancer’s butt. It keeps coming back and she’s like, ‘I’m going to do what it takes, I’m just not going to give up.'”

Ned Reidel is Martha’s dad.

“The hardest part is just being there with Martha and just realizing there are some things I can’t do for her, some things I can’t carry her through. It’s 100% her and I just have to hope that she is willing to bring her best and thus far she has.

The Boulder High School student loves creating things, from pottery and ceramics to printing.

“Now she’s got two 3D printers and she prints stuff and she puts it together and I’m like, ‘That is cool,’ living in the future,” said Ned.

“Being able to distract yourself and try to just do normal things, just really helps to try and make it your new normal,” said Martha.

One distraction the Riedels share is cycling — both accomplished the 40 mile bike journey through the mountains to raise money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Thinking about all of the kids who are in the hospital right now and can’t be riding their bike and also, I don’t like to quit,” she said.

“I’m just as proud as every other parent is,” Ned said. “She’s tough, end of story.”

For more information about the Courage Classic www.couragetours.org, or to help Martha raise money, you can visit www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/martha