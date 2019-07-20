Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A sheriff in southern Colorado issued a warning to dog owners about fast, high water. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said dogs have been swept away in Bridal Veil Creek.
The sheriff’s office posted a photo of a sign warning, “Don’t let it happen to you!”
“Hazardous water conditions exist in the Bridal Veil Creek crossing to access the Silver Lake Trail,” officials wrote.
“Fast, high water flow as well as debris strainers are creating substantial danger,” the sheriff’s office warned.
