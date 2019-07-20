  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News


SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A sheriff in southern Colorado issued a warning to dog owners about fast, high water. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said dogs have been swept away in Bridal Veil Creek.

(credit: San Miguel County)

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of a sign warning, “Don’t let it happen to you!”

“Hazardous water conditions exist in the Bridal Veil Creek crossing to access the Silver Lake Trail,” officials wrote.

(credit: San Miguel County)

“Fast, high water flow as well as debris strainers are creating substantial danger,” the sheriff’s office warned.

(credit: San Miguel County)

 

 

