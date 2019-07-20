  • CBS4On Air

Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Lakewood Police Department is warning hikers, bikers and people who walk their dogs to be careful after a rattlesnake was found near a popular hiking trail.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

“It’s rattlesnake season! Just a friendly reminder while you go out this weekend to hike, bike, or run to be courteous to our slithery friends. These guys are out this time of year and are loving the sun and the heat and will be laying about,” Lakewood Police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the snake in these photos was discovered about 12 yards from a hiking trail on Green Mountain.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

“Last month, our crews responded to a snake bite incident on Green Mountain and we transported the patient to the hospital,” West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday. “Be careful out there on the trails.”

